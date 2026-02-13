T20 WC: Matt Renshaw's maiden T20I fifty goes in vain

In a stunning upset, Zimbabwe defeated Australia by 23 runs in the 2026 ICC T20 World Cup. The match was played at Colombo's R. Premadasa Stadium and saw Zimbabwe maintain their unbeaten record against their higher-ranked rivals. Chasing 170 for victory, Australia were folded for 146 despite a valiant fifty from Matt Renshaw. Here we look at Renshaw's performance and stats.

Knock A valiant hand from Renshaw Australia's run chase began with a collapse, losing four wickets for just 29 runs. Only Matthew Renshaw (65) and Glenn Maxwell (31 off 32) managed to get going before Australia was bowled out for 146 in the final over. The duo added 77 runs as Maxwell struggled to score even a run-a-ball. Owing to the same, the required run rate kept climbing up. Renshaw went down as the eighth batter in the penultimate over.

Stats A look at the batter's stats Renshaw fought hard with his 44-ball 65, which was laced with five fours and a six. As per ESPNcricinfo, his maiden T20I fifty took him to 120 runs from five games at 24 (SR: 121.21). Overall, this was his ninth half-century in the 20-over format, as he also boasts a ton. Renshaw, who made 37 in Australia's opener against Ireland, now boasts 2,244 T20 runs at 27.03.

