T20 WC: Mohammad Amir stands by 'Abhishek Sharma slogger' comment

Former Pakistan pacer Mohammad Amir has doubled down on his controversial comments about India opener Abhishek Sharma and India's chances in the ICC Men's T20 World Cup. Amir had called Sharma a "slogger" for his lack of defensive technique against quality bowling. He also predicted that India will not reach the semi-finals, despite entering the Super 8. Notably, Abhishek has bagged three successive ducks in the ongoing tourney.

Reasoning Amir clarifies his stance on Sharma Amir clarified that his criticism of Sharma was purely a cricketing assessment, not disrespect. "When it comes to Abhishek, I just said that he doesn't have a defensive game. A player who cannot stop the ball, what else do I call him?" said Amir on the 'Haarna Mana Hai' show. The left-arm pacer had earlier questioned Sharma's ability to survive against quality bowling by calling him a "slogger."

Prediction India won't reach T20 WC semi-finals, says Amir Amir had earlier said that India won't make it out of the Super 8s and reach the semi-finals. He backed his prediction by saying that South Africa and West Indies are playing better cricket than India. "Looking at how India and South Africa have been playing cricket, I think South Africa are better," Amir said. "I was just talking from that sense."

Response Former Indian cricketers criticized my remarks: Amir Amir also responded to former Indian cricketers who criticized his remarks, accusing them of hypocrisy and using abusive language against Pakistan. He said, "I have just given my opinion. We have always praised India when they perform well. One should respect one's opinion." The former pacer said differing views are part of the sport and should not trigger outrage.

