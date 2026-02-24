T20 WC 2026: Can SL bounce back against NZ?

New Zealand and Sri Lanka will clash in Match 46 of the ICC T20 World Cup 2026. The Super Eights stage match is scheduled to be played at R Premadasa Stadium in Colombo on Wednesday, February 25. New Zealand's first Super Eight match against Pakistan was washed out due to rain, leaving them with just one point from their strong group-stage performance (three wins from four matches). Here is the preview of the upcoming game.

Match details SL under pressure after poor start in Super Eights Sri Lanka, on the other hand, suffered a heavy 51-run defeat to England in their first Super Eight match. They were bowled out cheaply in a spin-dominated encounter and now find themselves under pressure with their net run rate already taking a hit. The match will be broadcasted on JioStar Network Channels and live-streamed on JioHotstar (App & Website).

Pitch report and other details The iconic R Premadasa Stadium has hosted five matches in this tournament so far. Out of these, four times the team batting first has won while once the chasing team emerged victorious. However, chasing remains a popular choice and is likely to continue. The action will get underway at 7:00pm IST.

Information A look at the head-to-head record In their T20 history, New Zealand and Sri Lanka have faced each other 28 times with the former winning 16 and the latter winning 11 matches. While one match got washed out due to rain, two matches were decided via the Super-Over method. As far as T20 WC clashes are concerned, NZ have two wins and four defeats against the Lankans.

Team lineup A look at the probable XIs New Zealand probable XI: Tim Seifert (wicket-keeper), Finn Allen, Rachin Ravindra, Glenn Phillips, Mark Chapman, Daryl Mitchell, Mitchell Santner (captain), James Neesham, Matt Henry, Ish Sodhi, and Lockie Ferguson. Sri Lanka probable XI: Pathum Nissanka, Kamil Mishara, Kusal Mendis (wicket-keeper), Pavan Rathnayake, Kamindu Mendis, Dasun Shanaka (captain), Dunith Wellalage, Dushan Hemantha, Dushmantha Chameera, Maheesh Theekshana, and Dilshan Madushanka.