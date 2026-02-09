T20 WC: Pakistan to take call on participation vs India
What's the story
The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) is expected to announce its decision on whether to boycott the T20 World Cup 2026 match against India in the next 24 hours, according to reports. The announcement comes after a crucial ICC meeting in Lahore. The high-profile India vs Pakistan group-stage clash is scheduled for February 15, making this issue one of the biggest talking points in world cricket.
Consultation process
PCB to consult Pakistan government
The PCB is expected to consult with Pakistan's federal government before making a final decision on the matter. The board is said to be weighing political direction and potential fallout from pulling out of cricket's most watched rivalry. This comes after a five-hour-long meeting at Lahore's Gaddafi Stadium, which was attended by PCB chairman Mohsin Naqvi, ICC Deputy Chairman Imran Khwaja, and Bangladesh Cricket Board president Aminul Islam.
ICC intervention
ICC's urgent negotiations
Pakistan's decision to boycott its scheduled group match against India on February 15 in Colombo was announced recently. The announcement escalated tensions and forced the ICC into urgent negotiations. Bangladesh's presence in the talks indicates that both boards have aligned their positions during these discussions as they work toward a compromise.
Financial implications
Financial implications for ICC
The ICC is working hard to prevent this situation from turning into a full-blown crisis, one that could affect scheduling, governance and the commercial structure of the tournament. If Pakistan withdraws from the match, it would immediately devalue the ICC's broadcast package, creating a ripple effect across the tournament's finances. This could reduce annual payouts to member boards including Pakistan, Bangladesh and even India.