Pakistan beat Netherlands in 2026 T20 WC opener: Key stats 

In a roller-coaster of a game, Pakistan beat the Netherlands in the opener of the 2026 ICC T20 World Cup at Colombo's Sinhalese Sports Club. The Dutch team was bundled out for just 147 in 19.5 overs while batting first as Pakistan spinners dominated the proceedings. Though Pakistan's chase was far from smooth, they (148/7) eventually crossed the line with three balls to spare.

1st innings Netherlands posted a paltry score Netherlands began well with the bat as four of their top-five batters touched the 20-run mark. However, none of them - Michael Levitt (25) and Bas de Leede (30), Colin Ackermann (20), and Scott Edwards (37) - could convert their starts. The spin trio Mohammad Nawaz, Abrar Ahmed, and Saim Ayub did the magic as Netherlands went from 105/3 to 147/10.

Chase How did the run chase pan out? Pakistan also started well as opener Sahibzada Farhan scored a solid 47 at the top. However, his opening partner, Saim Ayub (24), was the only other batter to score over 15. The Men in Green lost the momentum in the middle overs as they went from 98/2 to 114/7. Faheem Ashraf then played a solid cameo as Pakistan prevailed in the final over.

Advertisement

Mirza Salman Mirza claims three-fer on T20 WC debut Pakistan pacer Salman Mirza celebrated his T20 WC debut with figures worth 3/24 from 3.5 overs. In 14 T20I matches for Pakistan, the pacer has raced to 22 wickets at an average of 15.18 (ER: 6.36). Overall in the 20-over format, Mirza has bagged 64 scalps from 40 games while averaging over 15, as per ESPNcricinfo.

Advertisement

Pakistan spinners Two-fers for Pakistan spinners Mohammad Nawaz and Abrar Ahmed took two wickets apiece in their respective four-over spells. The former went for 38 runs while Abrar conceded just 23. Nawaz has raced to 96 T20I scalps at 20.73. Abrar has completed 48 scalps at 16.91. Saim Ayub, who claimed 2/7 in his only over, now boasts 26 wickets at 22.26.

Information Fine hand from Edwards Scott Edwards was the top scorer for his team with a modest 37 runs off 29 balls (3 fours, 1 six). This knock took his T20I tally to 1,263 runs at 22.96 (50s: 2). 228 of his runs have come in T20 WCs at 17.53.

Farhan and Ashraf Key numbers for Farhan and Ashraf Sahibzada Farhan smoked four fours and two sixes for his 31-ball 47. This took him to 969 T20I runs at 24.84. Meanwhile, Ashraf was Pakistan's hero as he made an unbeaten 11-ball 29 (2 fours, 3 sixes). His brilliance meant Pakistan earned 24 runs in the penultimate over, when they needed 29 off 12 balls. Ashraf has completed 583 T20I runs (SR: 139.80).