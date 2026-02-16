T20 WC: Matheesha Pathirana limps off with suspected hamstring injury

The 23-year-old cricketer immediately fell to the ground, holding his left leg in pain. He was given on-field treatment before being assisted off the field by his teammates. Captain Dasun Shanaka had to step in to bowl the remaining two deliveries of the over after Pathirana's exit. The pacer did not return for the rest of the innings as Australia finished at 181/10.

Team implications

Setback for Sri Lanka

A long-term injury to Pathirana would be a major setback for Sri Lanka, especially since they are already missing Wanindu Hasaranga due to an earlier injury in the tournament. The 'slinger' was looking good after months of reworking his action. His fitness will also be closely monitored beyond the World Cup as he is set to play for Kolkata Knight Riders in the IPL season following the tournament.