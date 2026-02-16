T20 WC: Matheesha Pathirana limps off with suspected hamstring injury
What's the story
Sri Lanka's pace spearhead, Matheesha Pathirana, has raised major injury concerns after he limped off with a suspected hamstring injury during their T20 World Cup 2026 match against Australia in Pallekele. The incident occurred just four balls into his spell when he pulled up sharply in his follow-through while bowling the fourth ball of his first over.
Injury details
Pathirana assisted off the field
The 23-year-old cricketer immediately fell to the ground, holding his left leg in pain. He was given on-field treatment before being assisted off the field by his teammates. Captain Dasun Shanaka had to step in to bowl the remaining two deliveries of the over after Pathirana's exit. The pacer did not return for the rest of the innings as Australia finished at 181/10.
Team implications
Setback for Sri Lanka
A long-term injury to Pathirana would be a major setback for Sri Lanka, especially since they are already missing Wanindu Hasaranga due to an earlier injury in the tournament. The 'slinger' was looking good after months of reworking his action. His fitness will also be closely monitored beyond the World Cup as he is set to play for Kolkata Knight Riders in the IPL season following the tournament.