T20 World Cup: Curran, Overton claim three-fers vs Italy
What's the story
Team England has secured its spot in the Super 8s of the T20 World Cup after a hard-fought win over Italy. The match, played in Kolkata, saw England winning by just 24 runs while defending 207 runs. While Will Jacks's fiery fifty in the first innings headlined England's win, pace-bowling all-rounders Sam Curran and Jamie Overton claimed three wickets each. Let's decode their performance and stats.
Match highlights
Fine spells from the duoo
Jacks's 22-ball 53* helped England finish at 202/7. Jofra Archer then made early inroads into Italy's batting order by taking two wickets in his first over. Overton then dismissed Harry Manenti in the fourth over. Meanwhile, Curran was brilliant toward the end, taking two wickets in consecutive deliveries in the 16th over. The well-set Grant Stewart (45 off 23) fell to him in the penultimate over. Overton struck twice in the last over as Italy were bowled out for 178..
Overton
Three-fer for Overton
Overton finished his four overs with 3/18. The former has raced to six wickets in the ongoing tourney and 23 overall in his T20I career. His average across 21 games is 17.43 (ER: 8.04). In T20 cricket, the pace-bowling all-rounder now has 153 wickets from 195 matches at 26-plus. Overton's economy rate is around 9.
Curran
Curran's exceptional death bowling seals the win for England
Sam Curran recorded 3/22 in three overs. He took one wicket apiece in each of his previous three outings in this tourney. His returns with the bat have also been exceptional - 25, 28, 43*, and 2. The left-arm pacer now has 66 wickets from 71 T20Is at 26.66 (ER: 8.64). 22 of his wickets have come in 15 T20 WC matches at 17.31. Overall, in the 20-over format, Curran now owns 312 wickets from 326 matches at 28.03.