T20 World Cup: Curran, Overton claim three-fers vs Italy 

Team England has secured its spot in the Super 8s of the T20 World Cup after a hard-fought win over Italy. The match, played in Kolkata, saw England winning by just 24 runs while defending 207 runs. While Will Jacks's fiery fifty in the first innings headlined England's win, pace-bowling all-rounders Sam Curran and Jamie Overton claimed three wickets each. Let's decode their performance and stats.

Match highlights Fine spells from the duoo Jacks's 22-ball 53* helped England finish at 202/7. Jofra Archer then made early inroads into Italy's batting order by taking two wickets in his first over. Overton then dismissed Harry Manenti in the fourth over. Meanwhile, Curran was brilliant toward the end, taking two wickets in consecutive deliveries in the 16th over. The well-set Grant Stewart (45 off 23) fell to him in the penultimate over. Overton struck twice in the last over as Italy were bowled out for 178..

Overton Three-fer for Overton Overton finished his four overs with 3/18. The former has raced to six wickets in the ongoing tourney and 23 overall in his T20I career. His average across 21 games is 17.43 (ER: 8.04). In T20 cricket, the pace-bowling all-rounder now has 153 wickets from 195 matches at 26-plus. Overton's economy rate is around 9.

