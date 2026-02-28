Suryakumar Yadav boasts four T20I half-centuries vs WI: Key stats 

In a high-stakes encounter, India will take on West Indies in a must-win Super Eights match of the 2026 ICC Men's T20 World Cup. The clash is scheduled at Eden Gardens, Kolkata, on Sunday. This game is a virtual quarter-final as the winner will advance to the semis while the loser will get knocked out. Notably, Indian skipper Suryakumar Yadav has enjoyed operating against the Men in Maroon. Let's decode his T20I stats against WI.

Performance analysis An average of 40.80 vs WI As per ESPNcricinfo, Suryakumar has played 12 T20I matches against WI (11 innings), scoring just 408 runs at a fine average of 40.80. He is India's third-highest run-getter versus WI in T20Is. SKY has tallied four half-centuries against the team, with his best score being 83. The batter's strike rate in this regard is also a brilliant 164.51. His tally includes 24 sixes as well.

Information Has SKY played a T20 WC game against WI? It must be noted that Suryakumar has never played a T20 WC match against WI. The batter made his tournament debut in the 2021 edition. India neither played WI in that competition nor in the succeeding two editions (2022 and 2024). Meanwhile, SKY strikes at 194.54 versus WI in home T20Is as his scores in this regard read 34*, 8, and 65.

Advertisement

Form Suryakumar's form heading into WI clash In India's 2026 T20 World Cup opener against the United States, Suryakumar played a captain's knock of 84 runs off just 49 balls. After managing 12 runs in his next outing, SKY contributed with vital thirties in three of his last four matches (32, 34, 18, 33). His 213 runs in this edition have come at an average of 42.60 and a strike rate of 138.31.

Advertisement