UAE's Muhammad Zohaib sent home from T20 WC: Here's why
What's the story
Ahead of their opening match in the 2026 T20 World Cup, the United Arab Emirates (UAE) have sent Muhammad Zohaib back home due to disciplinary reasons. The Emirates Cricket Board confirmed this in a statement on Monday, saying "further details will be shared in due course." The decision comes just a day before UAE's first World Cup game against New Zealand in Chennai on Tuesday.
Team dynamics
UAE's batting order under pressure
Zohaib's absence from the squad puts more pressure on a line-up that was bowled out for just 81 runs in their last warm-up match against Italy. In that game, he batted at No. 9 after scoring 19 off 26 deliveries at No. 3 against Nepal in an earlier warm-up match. The team has now confirmed Aryansh Sharma, a 21-year-old cricketer, to open alongside captain Muhammad Waseem.
Pre-match strategy
No India-Pakistan, we are 1 family: Waseem
Ahead of the match against New Zealand, Waseem stressed on the team's preparation and unity. He said that despite being a mix of Indian- and Pakistani-origin players, they are all playing for UAE. "There is no India-Pakistan. We are playing for the UAE and we are always treating ourselves like a family," he said in a pre-match press conference.
Information
Here's how he has fared in T20Is
Zohaib, who is a left-handed batter, has played 16 T20Is, scoring 303 runs at an average of 20.20. His strike rate is a paltry 103.76 as the tally includes a solitary fifty.