UAE's Muhammad Zohaib sent home from T20 WC: Here's why

Ahead of their opening match in the 2026 T20 World Cup , the United Arab Emirates (UAE) have sent Muhammad Zohaib back home due to disciplinary reasons. The Emirates Cricket Board confirmed this in a statement on Monday, saying "further details will be shared in due course." The decision comes just a day before UAE's first World Cup game against New Zealand in Chennai on Tuesday.

Team dynamics UAE's batting order under pressure Zohaib's absence from the squad puts more pressure on a line-up that was bowled out for just 81 runs in their last warm-up match against Italy. In that game, he batted at No. 9 after scoring 19 off 26 deliveries at No. 3 against Nepal in an earlier warm-up match. The team has now confirmed Aryansh Sharma, a 21-year-old cricketer, to open alongside captain Muhammad Waseem.

Pre-match strategy No India-Pakistan, we are 1 family: Waseem Ahead of the match against New Zealand, Waseem stressed on the team's preparation and unity. He said that despite being a mix of Indian- and Pakistani-origin players, they are all playing for UAE. "There is no India-Pakistan. We are playing for the UAE and we are always treating ourselves like a family," he said in a pre-match press conference.

