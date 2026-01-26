Washington Sundar's T20 World Cup 2026 participation in jeopardy: Details 

Indian all-rounder Washington Sundar is reportedly racing against time to recover from his rib injury and be fit for the upcoming ICC T20 World Cup . The 26-year-old suffered a rib injury while bowling during the first ODI against New Zealand in Vadodara. He had reported an acute onset of discomfort in his left lower rib area during the match, which forced him to leave after bowling five overs.

Match performance Sundar's injury impact on India's ODI series Despite his injury, Sundar managed to score seven runs off seven balls after India's middle-order collapse in the first ODI against New Zealand. His contribution was crucial in helping India win the match. However, the injury kept him out of the remainder of the ODI series and the subsequent five-match T20I series. Leg-spinner Ravi Bishnoi has been named his replacement for NZ T20Is.

Recovery process Sundar's recovery timeline and World Cup participation A BCCI source has revealed that Sundar needs two more weeks to be completely fit. "He needs two more weeks to be completely fit. The medical team has advised him to rest for another two weeks. The senior selection committee and team management will have to take a call on whether to continue with him or have a replacement," the Indian Express quoted a BCCI source as saying.

