All T20 World Cup-bound WI players return home: Details here

In a major development, Cricket West Indies (CWI) has confirmed the safe return of its contingent from India following the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026. Earlier, all squad members departed after the board arranged commercial flights. This happened after the chartered flights organized by the International Cricket Council (ICC) were canceled due to the ongoing disruptions in West Asia. Here are further details.

Acknowledgement CWI thanks ICC, regional boards In its official statement, CWI said, "Following the previously outlined challenges relating to cancelations of chartered flights coordinated by the International Cricket Council (ICC), commercial travel was successfully secured for the members of the squad earlier this week." The board also thanked the ICC, the regional cricket boards, and other stakeholders who facilitated their safe return.

Travel coordination Delays in charter flight arrangements As mentioned, the Windies board earlier arranged commercial travel for its contingent in India due to constant delays in the charter flight arrangements. In an official press release, the board said, "In the interest of the well-being and safety of its players and support staff, Cricket West Indies advised the ICC that it was no longer prudent to continue waiting on the charter arrangements, which remain uncertain."

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Extended stay Uncertainty for nine days Earlier, a charter flight meant to carry both the West Indies and South Africa teams was delayed multiple times. The West Indies squad had to stay in India for nine days after their fixtures were completed. The CWI said that the uncertainty surrounding the ICC-organized charter flight, partly due to geopolitical tensions and airspace restrictions, made matters worse for players and support staff.

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