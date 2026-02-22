T20 WC: Have Zimbabwe ever beaten West Indies in T20Is?

The upcoming encounter will be West Indies and Zimbabwe's fifth meeting in T20I cricket, with WI having a clear advantage in previous encounters. In their four previous T20I encounters, West Indies have won three times while Zimbabwe have managed to win once. Notably, Zimbabwe won the very first T20I between these two sides at Port of Spain (2010). They won by 26 runs despite posting a paltry 105/10 while batting first.

T20 WCs

Have the two teams met in T20 WCs?

Each of the next three T20Is between these two sides saw WI prevail. The Caribbean team sealed a 2-0 win in the 2013 home bilateral series against Zimbabwe. The last time these two teams faced each other was in October 2022 - their only meeting in a T20 WC match. In that match, West Indies batted first and scored 153/7. Zimbabwe was bowled out for just 122 runs, handing a convincing victory to the Caribbean side by 31 runs.