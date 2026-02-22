T20 WC: Have Zimbabwe ever beaten West Indies in T20Is?
What's the story
Match 4 of the 2026 ICC T20 World Cup Super 8s will see Zimbabwe take on West Indies at Mumbai's Wankhede Stadium on Monday. Both teams are in Group 1 with India and South Africa. While the Windies topped their group with wins in all four matches, Zimbabwe recorded three wins as their remaining game got washed out. Here we look at the head-to-head record between these two teams in T20I cricket.
Head-to-head
WI have won 3 out of 4 T20Is vs Zimbabwe
The upcoming encounter will be West Indies and Zimbabwe's fifth meeting in T20I cricket, with WI having a clear advantage in previous encounters. In their four previous T20I encounters, West Indies have won three times while Zimbabwe have managed to win once. Notably, Zimbabwe won the very first T20I between these two sides at Port of Spain (2010). They won by 26 runs despite posting a paltry 105/10 while batting first.
T20 WCs
Have the two teams met in T20 WCs?
Each of the next three T20Is between these two sides saw WI prevail. The Caribbean team sealed a 2-0 win in the 2013 home bilateral series against Zimbabwe. The last time these two teams faced each other was in October 2022 - their only meeting in a T20 WC match. In that match, West Indies batted first and scored 153/7. Zimbabwe was bowled out for just 122 runs, handing a convincing victory to the Caribbean side by 31 runs.