'India will come out all guns blazing,' warns Zimbabwe coach

Ahead of the crucial Super 8 clash in the ICC T20 World Cup , Zimbabwe head coach Justin Sammons has warned his players to brace for Team India 's aggressive onslaught. The warning comes after Zimbabwe lost by 107 runs to the West Indies, who scored a tournament-defining 254/6. Despite being labeled the underdogs, the Sikandar Raza-led side stunned Australia and Sri Lanka before making the Super 8.

Tactical flaws India likely to go all out, feels Sammons The heavy defeat against West Indies has exposed Zimbabwe's tactical shortcomings. However, Sammons believes this painful experience could be valuable as they prepare to face an Indian side, which itself suffered a heavy defeat to South Africa. "We know the way India is going to come out, and it's going to be very similar to the way West Indies approached their innings. They're (India) not going to hold back," he said after the match.

Learning curve Need to learn from mistakes, says Sammons Sammons stressed on the importance of learning from past mistakes, especially when it comes to dealing with pressure situations. He said, "There will be good learnings from that and how we deal with that, under pressure in the moment, how do we stay calm and just think on our feet, and also just try and change things up a little bit."

Bowling strategy Zimbabwe bowlers must avoid predictability Sammons admitted that Zimbabwe's bowlers were too predictable against the West Indies, a flaw they must fix urgently to counter India's explosive batting lineup. He said, "We can be a little bit smarter in that regard. Chennai will be a bit bigger (ground), and it probably will be a little bit more at ease in that aspect there."

