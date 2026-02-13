Zimbabwe's Brian Bennett hammers his maiden T20 WC fifty 

Zimbabwe posted a challenging total of 169/2 against an injury-stricken Australian side in the Group B match of the ICC T20 World Cup at Colombo's R. Premadasa Cricket Stadium. Their opener, Brian Bennett, was the star of the show as he remained unbeaten on 64 off 56 balls. Though Bennett's strike rate could have been better, he made sure that Zimbabwe posted a strong total. This was his maiden fifty in T20 WCs.

Middle order performance Bennett was involved in three crucial partnerships Bennett and Tadiwanashe Marumani (35) gave Zimbabwe a strong start with their 61-run opening partnership. Zimbabwe's middle-order batsmen also made significant contributions to the team's total. Ryan Burl scored 35 off 30 balls while captain Sikandar Raza chipped in with an unbeaten 25 off just 13 deliveries. Bennett added 70 runs with Burl and another 38* with Raza. Notably, Raza hit the only six of the innings and that too on the last ball.

Stats 11th T20I fifty for Bennett Bennett, who made an unbeaten 48 in Zimbabwe's T20 WC opener against Oman, hit seven fours en route to his 56-ball 64*. This knock took his T20I tally to 1,708 runs from 54 games at an average of 34.16. His strike rate is a healthy 143.65. In addition to a century, Bennett has smashed 10 fifties. Notably, Bennett is featuring in his maiden T20 WC.

