Ben Manenti scripts history for Italy in T20 WC: Details
What's the story
In a historic moment for Italian cricket, Ben Manenti has become the first player from his country to score a half-century in the T20 World Cup. The 28-year-old achieved this milestone during Italy's debut match in the tournament against Scotland at Kolkata's Eden Gardens. Despite Italy losing by 73 runs, Manenti's performance was a highlight as he scored an impressive 52 runs off just 31 balls, including five fours and a six.
Match details
Manenti and his brother provide Italy with hope
Along with his brother Harry, who scored 37 runs off 25 balls, Manenti gave Italy a glimmer of hope by adding 73 runs for the fourth wicket. This partnership came after Italy were reduced to 40/3 while chasing 208. While Harry was dismissed for 37, Ben went on to play a 52-run knock. However, after their dismissals, Italy's innings crumbled from a promising position of 113/3 to a disappointing all-out for 134.
Numbers
Maiden T20I fifty for Ben
This was Ben's maiden T20I fifty across nine games, which took his tally to 145 runs at an average of 18.12. His strike rate is 127.19. With the ball, he has claimed three wickets in the format at an economy rate of 7.81. Notably, Ben has played 42 games in the Big Bash League, Australia's premier T20 competition.