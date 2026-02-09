Italy lost the match against Scotland despite Ben's efforts

Ben Manenti scripts history for Italy in T20 WC: Details

By Gaurav Tripathi 03:28 pm Feb 09, 202603:28 pm

What's the story

In a historic moment for Italian cricket, Ben Manenti has become the first player from his country to score a half-century in the T20 World Cup. The 28-year-old achieved this milestone during Italy's debut match in the tournament against Scotland at Kolkata's Eden Gardens. Despite Italy losing by 73 runs, Manenti's performance was a highlight as he scored an impressive 52 runs off just 31 balls, including five fours and a six.