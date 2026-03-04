Marco Jansen reveals how Jasprit Bumrah's bowling technique inspired him

South African fast bowler Marco Jansen has revealed that he tried to replicate India's star bowler Jasprit Bumrah 's bowling technique. The inspiration came after watching replays from the 1st Test match in Kolkata last year. Jansen said he felt the ball was moving off the wicket with quick and sharp movement during the ongoing ICC T20 World Cup warm-up games.

Emulation What did Jansen say? Speaking to ESPNcricinfo, Jansen said, "In the first Test match [in Kolkata], I looked at [Jasprit Bumrah], at the replays of his wickets, and I saw from his hand and the ball that there were so many revs on the ball." He added that he tried this technique during warm-up games and was surprised by its effectiveness.

Success story Jansen's thoughts on the technique After trying Bumrah's technique in warm-up games, Jansen was able to take two quick wickets in the match. He said he stuck with this new approach as it seemed like something was happening and the ball was actually moving off the wicket. The sharp, quick movement reminded him of Bumrah's bowling style and proved effective for his game.

Advertisement