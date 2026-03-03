T20 WC, semi-final: Can NZ end SA's unbeaten run?

The first semi-final of the 2026 T20 World Cup will be contested between South Africa and New Zealand on February 4 at Kolkata's Eden Gardens. This is the second time these two teams are clashing in this tournament, but unlike their previous group-stage encounter, this match carries much higher stakes. The winner will be the first to secure a spot in the finals. Here is the match preview.

Team performance Journey of South Africa and New Zealand so far South Africa have been on a roll in this tournament, winning all four of their group-stage matches and three Super 8 games. They even defeated India in the Super 8s, having become the only team to enter the semi-finals of the ongoing edition unbeaten. On the other hand, New Zealand finished second in their group with three wins and a loss to SA. They easily beat Sri Lanka but lost to England, while their game against Pakistan was washed out.

Team analysis South Africa's strengths and weaknesses Led by Aiden Markram, South Africa's batting has been bolstered by Ryan Rickelton, David Miller, and Dewald Brevis. Their pace attack is equally strong with Lungi Ngidi (12 wickets), Corbin Bosch, and Marco Jansen (11 wickets each). However, a slow pitch could pose problems for them as they lack spin options with only one frontline spinner in Keshav Maharaj. The form of Quinton de Kock and Kagiso Rabada also remains a concern.

Team analysis Adaptability happens to be NZ's strength New Zealand's biggest strength lies in their adaptability to different conditions. They have some good all-round options and a skillful pace attack, especially with the new ball. However, on flat surfaces, their bowlers have struggled against lower-ranked sides like UAE and Canada. After the opening duo of Tim Siefert and Finn Allen, they lack batting firepower to match teams like South Africa.

Details Pitch report and other details The Kolkata weather is expected to be hot and sunny with no chances of rain. The pitch at Eden Gardens is known for its true bounce and fast outfield, which favors stroke play. Heavy evening dew could play a crucial role in this match, making the toss-win, bowl-first strategy vital for chasing teams. The match, which will get underway at 7:00pm IST, will be broadcasted on JioStar Network Channels and live-streamed on JioHotstar (App & Website).

H2H Have New Zealand ever defeated South Africa in T20 WC? As per ESPNcricinfo, the Kiwis have lost all five games to SA in T20 World Cup history. Their latest clash came in the ongoing edition, where SA chased down 176 in 17.1 overs. Overall, the two sides have clashed in 19 T20Is, with South Africa winning 12. The remaining seven games have gone in NZ's favor. At neutral venues, the competition is stiff (4-3 in SA's favor).

Line-ups Here are the probable XIs South Africa Probable XI: Quinton de Kock (wk)﻿, Aiden Markram (c), Ryan Rickelton, Dewald Brevis, David Miller, Tristan Stubbs, Marco Jansen, Corbin Bosch, Keshav Maharaj, Kagiso Rabada, Lungi Ngidi. New Zealand Probable XI: Finn Allen, Tim Seifert (wk), Rachin Ravindra, Glenn Phillips, Mark Chapman, Daryl Mitchell, Mitchell Santner (wk), James Neesham, Matt Henry, Lockie Ferguson, Ish Sodhi.