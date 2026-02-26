T20 WC: Aiden Markram sets records with fifty against WI

Aiden Markram led South Africa to a nine-wicket win over West Indies in the 2026 ICC T20 World Cup Super 8 encounter at Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad. Markram played a captain's knock as the Proteas chased down 177 in 16.1 overs. He added 95 and 82 runs with Quinton de Kock and Ryan Rickelton, respectively. Markram slammed his third half-century in the ongoing tournament.

Knock How the run-chase panned out In a rather straightforward run-chase, Markram and de Kock came out all guns blazing. Their early onslaught took the Proteas to 69/0 in six overs, their third-highest Powerplay score in T20 World Cups. The duo added 95 runs off 48 balls before Roston Chase dismissed de Kock (47). However, Markram and Ryan Rickelton (45*) continued their blitz to finish the match in 16.1 overs.

Numbers Most runs for SA in a T20 WC edition Markram returned unbeaten on 82 off 46 balls, a knock laced with 7 fours and 4 sixes. The SA skipper now has the most runs for South Africa in a T20 World Cup edition, surpassing de Kock's 243 runs from 2024. Markram now has 264 runs from six matches at a strike rate of 178.37 in the 2026 event. He owns three half-centuries.

Information Markram closing in on Babar Azam According to Cricbuzz, Markram now has the second-most runs by a captain in a T20 World Cup edition. He is only behind Pakistan's Babar Azam, who slammed 303 runs in 2021.

Runs Markram eyes 2,000-run mark Markram, who has led South Africa to new heights, is closing in on 2,000 T20I runs. In 75 matches, the right-handed batter has raced to 1,944 runs at an average of 32.40. His tally includes a strike rate of 148.73. This was his 14th half-century in the format. Six of those scores have come in T20 World Cups.