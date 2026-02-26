T20 WC: Aiden Markram sets records with fifty against WI
What's the story
Aiden Markram led South Africa to a nine-wicket win over West Indies in the 2026 ICC T20 World Cup Super 8 encounter at Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad. Markram played a captain's knock as the Proteas chased down 177 in 16.1 overs. He added 95 and 82 runs with Quinton de Kock and Ryan Rickelton, respectively. Markram slammed his third half-century in the ongoing tournament.
Knock
How the run-chase panned out
In a rather straightforward run-chase, Markram and de Kock came out all guns blazing. Their early onslaught took the Proteas to 69/0 in six overs, their third-highest Powerplay score in T20 World Cups. The duo added 95 runs off 48 balls before Roston Chase dismissed de Kock (47). However, Markram and Ryan Rickelton (45*) continued their blitz to finish the match in 16.1 overs.
Numbers
Most runs for SA in a T20 WC edition
Markram returned unbeaten on 82 off 46 balls, a knock laced with 7 fours and 4 sixes. The SA skipper now has the most runs for South Africa in a T20 World Cup edition, surpassing de Kock's 243 runs from 2024. Markram now has 264 runs from six matches at a strike rate of 178.37 in the 2026 event. He owns three half-centuries.
Information
Markram closing in on Babar Azam
According to Cricbuzz, Markram now has the second-most runs by a captain in a T20 World Cup edition. He is only behind Pakistan's Babar Azam, who slammed 303 runs in 2021.
Runs
Markram eyes 2,000-run mark
Markram, who has led South Africa to new heights, is closing in on 2,000 T20I runs. In 75 matches, the right-handed batter has raced to 1,944 runs at an average of 32.40. His tally includes a strike rate of 148.73. This was his 14th half-century in the format. Six of those scores have come in T20 World Cups.
Information
Markram as captain
Markram now has the joint second-most wins as captain in T20 World Cups, with Kane Williamson (14). Markram has won 14 of his 15 T20 World Cup matches, with his only defeat coming in the 2024 final. The duo is behind MS Dhoni (21).