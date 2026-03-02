Have New Zealand ever defeated South Africa in T20 WC?

The first semi-final of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026 will see South Africa face New Zealand at Kolkata's Eden Gardens on March 4. While SA remain unbeaten, winning seven successive matches, one of NZ's two defeats has come against the Proteas. Notably, the Kiwis have lost all five games to SA in T20 World Cup history. Here's their head-to-head record.

Historical record Recap of previous encounters in T20 World Cups In the inaugural T20 World Cup edition in 2007, South Africa beat New Zealand by six wickets. The Kiwis lost again in 2009 by just one run, and then suffered a 13-run defeat in the 2010 edition. In 2014, South Africa won by just two runs while defending 170. Their latest clash came in the ongoing edition, where SA chased down 176 in 17.1 overs.

Information Head-to-head record in T20Is Overall, the two sides have clashed in 19 T20Is, with South Africa winning 12. And the remaining seven games have gone in NZ's favor. At neutral venues, the competition is stiff (4-3 in SA's favor).

Advertisement