T20 World Cup 2026: How South Africa reached Super 8

Afghanistan registered their first win in the 2026 ICC Men's T20 World Cup on February 16. They beat the United Arab Emirates (UAE) by five wickets in a crucial match at Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi. The victory not only kept Afghanistan alive in Group D but also confirmed South Africa's berth in the Super 8. Notably, the Proteas currently top the group of death.

Qualification SA reach Super 8 As mentioned, South Africa have claimed their Super 8 berth in the 2026 T20 World Cup. The Proteas sit atop Group D, having won all three games so far (NRR: +1.477). With six points, they are followed by New Zealand (4) and Afghanistan (2). Meanwhile, the UAE and Canada are fourth and fifth, respectively, in Group D.

Information How SA have fared so far South Africa began their campaign with a 57-run win over Canada. They then beat Afghanistan in what was a thriller for the ages. It involved two Super Overs. A seven-wicket win over New Zealand further bolstered SA's campaign.

