T20 World Cup: Mohammad Nabi fined for disobeying umpire's decision

Afghanistan all-rounder Mohammad Nabi has been fined 15% of his match fee for disobeying an umpire's decision. The incident transpired during the 2026 ICC T20 World Cup thriller between Afghanistan and South Africa, which ended with two Super Overs. Notably, Nabi had an issue with Lungi Ngidi's white wristband, leading to a lengthy argument between Nabi and the umpires. Nabi argued that the wristband made it difficult for him to sight the ball. And Ngidi eventually removed the same.

Violation details Nabi's actions breached Level 1 of ICC Code of Conduct Nabi's actions were found to have breached Level 1 of the ICC Code of Conduct for Players and Player Support Personnel. Specifically, he violated Article 2.4, which pertains to "Disobeying an Umpire's instruction during an International Match." The International Cricket Council (ICC) confirmed this in a statement on Thursday, noting that Nabi had accepted his offense and the sanction proposed by David Gilbert from the Emirates ICC International Panel of Match Referees.

Sanction acceptance First offense in 24 months Since it was Nabi's first offense in 24 months, he has also been handed one demerit point. The ICC stated that there was no need for a formal hearing as Nabi accepted the proposed sanction. On-field umpires Jayaraman Madanagopal and Sharfuddoula Ibne Shahid, third umpire Nitin Menon, and fourth umpire K.N. Ananthapadmanabhan had all leveled the charge against him during the match.

