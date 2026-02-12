T20 World Cup: Mohammad Nabi fined for disobeying umpire's decision
What's the story
Afghanistan all-rounder Mohammad Nabi has been fined 15% of his match fee for disobeying an umpire's decision. The incident transpired during the 2026 ICC T20 World Cup thriller between Afghanistan and South Africa, which ended with two Super Overs. Notably, Nabi had an issue with Lungi Ngidi's white wristband, leading to a lengthy argument between Nabi and the umpires. Nabi argued that the wristband made it difficult for him to sight the ball. And Ngidi eventually removed the same.
Violation details
Nabi's actions breached Level 1 of ICC Code of Conduct
Nabi's actions were found to have breached Level 1 of the ICC Code of Conduct for Players and Player Support Personnel. Specifically, he violated Article 2.4, which pertains to "Disobeying an Umpire's instruction during an International Match." The International Cricket Council (ICC) confirmed this in a statement on Thursday, noting that Nabi had accepted his offense and the sanction proposed by David Gilbert from the Emirates ICC International Panel of Match Referees.
Sanction acceptance
First offense in 24 months
Since it was Nabi's first offense in 24 months, he has also been handed one demerit point. The ICC stated that there was no need for a formal hearing as Nabi accepted the proposed sanction. On-field umpires Jayaraman Madanagopal and Sharfuddoula Ibne Shahid, third umpire Nitin Menon, and fourth umpire K.N. Ananthapadmanabhan had all leveled the charge against him during the match.
Game summary
Thriller between Afghanistan and South Africa
The match between Afghanistan and South Africa was one for the ages, as it was initially tied. Two Super Overs were eventually required to decide the winner. The Afghans restricted SA to 187/6 before perishing for the same score. Afghanistan, who rode on Rahmanullah Gurbaz's blitz, had an edge in the Super Over. However, SA magically equaled the first Super-Over score and denied Afghanistan another comeback.