Babar Azam's T20 World Cup strike rate falls to 111.50

Despite Babar's poor performance, Pakistan scored 164/9 in their 20 overs. Sahibzada Farhan was the top scorer with 63 runs. The former came in after Pakistan were 27/2 with skipper Salman Agha's departure. Despite hitting Jofra Archer for successive boundaries, Babar struggled against Sam Curran and Adil Rashid. Babar, who was beginning to choke again, finally fell to Jamie Overton in the 11th over.

Performance

Babar surpasses Mohammad Rizwan

Babar has been under the scanner for his slow knocks in T20Is. His strike rate in the T20 World Cup has plunged to 111/5, the lowest for a batter with at least 500 runs in the tournament, according to Cricbuzz. He surpassed his compatriot Mohammad Rizwan (111.8) to top this list. Babar now has 640 runs from 23 T20 WC innings at an average of 33.68.