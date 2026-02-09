T20 World Cup: PCB takes U-turn as India-Pakistan clash returns

The PCB had previously invoked Force Majeure, citing government orders not to play against India. The global cricket body then asked the PCB to explain how it attempted to resolve this issue as per the Terms of Participation. The Pakistan government had cleared its national team to participate in the T20 World Cup but barred them from playing against India.

Tensions

How the matter escalated

The whole row stems from the BCCI's order to drop Bangladesh seamer Mustafizur Rahman from the Kolkata Knight Riders squad. This prompted the Bangladesh government to officially announce that its team would not play matches in India. After the ICC rejected a series of requests from the Bangladesh Cricket Board, Scotland replaced the side. On the sidelines of this matter, the PCB showed support for the BCB. The former then announced its decision to boycott the India game.