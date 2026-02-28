T20 World Cup: Dissecting India's T20I record against West Indies

India will face the West Indies in a crucial Super Eights clash at Eden Gardens, Kolkata, on Sunday. The match is critical as the winner will advance to the semi-finals of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026. At the same time, the loser of the contest will get knocked out. On this note, we look at the head-to-head record between these two sides in T20I cricket.

Match history India vs West Indies in T20Is As per ESPNcricinfo, India and West Indies have faced each other 30 times in T20I cricket. Out of these encounters, India have won 19 while the West Indies have emerged victorious on 10 occasions (NR: 1). The two sides last met in the format in 2023. It was a five-match series as hosts WI stunned India by a 3-2 margin.

T20 WCs Their record in T20 WCs Coming to their record in T20 World Cups, Team India has a solitary win and three defeats against the Men in Maroon. The two sides last met in the competition in the semi-final of the 2016 edition. The game saw WI cross the line in the final over while chasing a 193-run target at Mumbai's Wankhede Stadium.

Advertisement