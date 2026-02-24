Should Suryakumar Yadav bat at No. 3? Irfan Pathan suggests

Former Indian cricketer Irfan Pathan has proposed a major change in India's batting order for their crucial ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Super 8 match against Zimbabwe. He suggested that Suryakumar Yadav should bat at No. 3, instead of the current position held by Tilak Varma. The recommendation comes after India's defeat to South Africa, putting pressure on the defending champions to perform well in their next game.

Performance analysis India's batting order under scrutiny India's batting order has come under fire after their loss to South Africa. Abhishek Sharma's performance has been particularly criticized, while Tilak Varma hasn't made a significant impact at No. 3 with just 107 runs in five matches at a strike rate of 118.88. Pathan believes that moving Suryakumar up the order could solve these problems and break the monotony of three consecutive left-handers at the top.

Player statistics Suryakumar's T20I stats at No. 3 Suryakumar has a strong record batting at No. 3 in T20Is. He has slammed 864 runs in 32 matches with an average of 32 and an impressive strike rate of 158.53. He has one century and six fifties to his name in this regard. Pathan believes that giving him this position could change the course of India's batting performance against Zimbabwe.

Advertisement

Information Implications of the move If Suryakumar ascends to No. 3, Tilak's role will be limited to an aggressor. Right now, the latter is being looked upon as the anchor who can hold the fort. However, playing at No. 4, Tilak won't have the freedom to take time.

Advertisement