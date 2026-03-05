T20 World Cup, Jos Buttler makes record appearance: Key stats
What's the story
England won the toss and elected to field against India in the 2026 ICC T20 World Cup semi-final at Mumbai's Wankhede Stadium. This marked England batter Jos Buttler's 43rd appearance in the tournament. Only India's Rohit Sharma has played more T20 World Cup matches. Notably, Buttler is England's highest run-scorer in the tournament and in T20Is. Here are the key stats.
Milestone
Buttler joins Shakib Al Hasan
Buttler now has the joint second-most caps in T20 World Cups. He equaled Bangladesh's Shakib Al Hasan, who also featured in 43 matches between 2007 and 2024. The former made his T20 World Cup debut in the 2012 edition. He led England to the title a decade later (2022). Only Rohit has played more T20 World Cup matches (47 between 2007 and 2024).
Runs
Over 1,000 T20 WC runs
As mentioned, Buttler has the most runs for England in T20 World Cup history with 1,000-plus runs. India's Virat Kohli (1,292), Rohit (1,220), and Sri Lanka's Mahela Jayawardene (1,016) are the only other batters with over 1,000 runs in the competition. Among players with over 800 runs, Buttler's strike rate of 144-plus is the highest.
Information
Most T20I runs for England
Buttler is the only batter with 4,000-plus runs for England in T20Is. The English opener is only behind Babar Azam (4,596), Rohit (4,231), and Kohli (4,188) in terms of T20I runs. Despite his poor form of late, Buttler has a strike rate of 147-plus.