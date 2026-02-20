India won't reach T20 World Cup 2026 semi-finals: Mohammad Amir

Mohammad Amir ﻿, the former Pakistan pacer, has sparked a major debate by predicting that India will not qualify for the semi-finals of the ongoing ICC T20 World Cup . The prediction surprised many, considering India's unbeaten run in the tournament so far. Amir made his bold claim while picking teams likely to reach the last four of this year's tournament.

Predictions SA, WI likely to reach semi-finals: Amir Amir has backed South Africa and the West Indies to qualify for the semi-finals from India's group. He justified his prediction by saying, "Except for the Pakistan match, the Indian batting line-up collapsed in every game." The former cricketer also said that "the way South Africa and West Indies are playing, they can beat any team."

Critique India's unbeaten run so far Amir's prediction comes as India heads into the Super 8 stage of the tournament. The team has been unbeaten so far, but their performance hasn't been flawless. Abhishek Sharma, in particular, has struggled with three ducks in his first three matches. Earlier, Amir termed the Indian opener a "slogger," leaving the Indian fans bemused.

Advertisement