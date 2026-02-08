'Not here to...': Nepal captain Rohit Paudel sends warning

Nepal nearly stunned England in their ICC T20 World Cup 2026 opener at Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. They put up a valiant fight but ultimately fell short by just four runs while chasing a target of 185 runs. They rode on the heroics of skipper Rohit Paudel, Dipendra Singh Airee, and Lokesh Bam. After the match, Paudel took pride in his side.

Match details We want to compete, says Paudel Nepal finished their innings at 180/6 in the allotted 20 overs, narrowly missing out on a historic win. After the match, Paudel expressed immense pride in his team's performance and emphasized that they are not here just to participate but to compete fiercely against every team in this tournament. "We didn't come here just to participate; we want to compete," he said after the match.

Team spirit Nepal can beat any side: Paudel Paudel further stressed his belief in the team's potential to beat any side if they play their best brand of cricket. He said, "We had that belief in the group that we can beat any of the sides if we play our best brand of cricket, and I thought today we played our best brand of cricket." Despite the loss, he was proud of how hard his team worked across all departments.

Match highlights How did the chase pan out? After a bright start, Nepal were two down in the Powerplay. However, Paudel and Dipendra shared an impressive third-wicket partnership of 82 runs in just 54 balls. After their dismissals, Lokesh Bam kept Nepal in the hunt with his late fireworks. With 46 runs required off the last three overs, he hammered Jofra Archer for 3 sixes. However, England's Sam Curran held his nerve in the final over, defending 10 runs.

