T20 WC: Pakistan cricketer fined for misbehaving with hotel staff
What's the story
A player of the Pakistan T20 World Cup squad has been fined for allegedly misbehaving with a female hotel staff member during their stay in Sri Lanka. The incident transpired in Kandy, ahead of Pakistan's final Super Eights match against co-hosts Sri Lanka. The accused is believed to have behaved inappropriately with a housekeeping staff member at the team hotel.
Intervention
Hotel staff raised alarm
The hotel staff raised an alarm, which prompted other employees to intervene and control the situation. The matter was then reported to Pakistan's team manager Naveed Cheema. Senior officials at the Golden Crown Hotel have demanded strict action against the accused. However, Cheema apologized on behalf of the player and imposed a fine for misconduct.
Disciplinary measures
Accused player to face PCB hearing
The accused player is likely to appear before the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) and could face further disciplinary action. This incident comes as another case of misconduct by Pakistani players on tours. Last year, batter Haider Ali was arrested by Manchester Police on rape charges during a Pakistan Shaheens tour of England, but was later released due to a lack of evidence.
Information
How Pakistan fared in T20 WC 2026
Pakistan's performance at the 2026 T20 World Cup was dismal as they failed to reach the semifinals. After clearing the group stage with Team India, the Men in Green won only one Super 8 match, against Sri Lanka.