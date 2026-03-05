T20 WC: Pakistan cricketer fined for misbehaving with hotel staff

A player of the Pakistan T20 World Cup squad has been fined for allegedly misbehaving with a female hotel staff member during their stay in Sri Lanka. The incident transpired in Kandy, ahead of Pakistan's final Super Eights match against co-hosts Sri Lanka. The accused is believed to have behaved inappropriately with a housekeeping staff member at the team hotel.

Intervention Hotel staff raised alarm The hotel staff raised an alarm, which prompted other employees to intervene and control the situation. The matter was then reported to Pakistan's team manager Naveed Cheema. Senior officials at the Golden Crown Hotel have demanded strict action against the accused. However, Cheema apologized on behalf of the player and imposed a fine for misconduct.

Disciplinary measures Accused player to face PCB hearing The accused player is likely to appear before the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) and could face further disciplinary action. This incident comes as another case of misconduct by Pakistani players on tours. Last year, batter Haider Ali was arrested by Manchester Police on rape charges during a Pakistan Shaheens tour of England, but was later released due to a lack of evidence.

