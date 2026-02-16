T20 World Cup 2026: Steve Smith officially replaces Josh Hazlewood

Star batter Steve Smith has been officially added to Australia's squad for the 2026 ICC T20 World Cup . Smith has replaced seamer Josh Hazlewood, who has been ruled out of the tournament due to an Achilles problem and hamstring injury. The decision was confirmed by the International Cricket Council (ICC) in an official statement. Australia have been reeling with injuries to several players.

Injury update Hazlewood ruled out of the tournament Hazlewood had been recovering from an Achilles problem and hamstring injury, with some hope for his recovery in time for the tournament. However, those hopes were dashed as he failed to recover in time. This prompted team management to look for a replacement, leading to Smith's inclusion in the squad. Earlier, Smith flew to Sri Lanka after testicular bleeding ruled skipper Mitchell Marsh out of Australia's opener.

Performance review Smith's T20I numbers Smith last played a T20I for Australia in February 2024 against New Zealand. Playing 67 T20Is, the former Australian skipper has racked up 1,094 runs at an average of 24.86 and a strike rate of 125.45. Despite not being known for his big-hitting in the shortest format of the game, he has scored five half-centuries with a best score of 90 against England in Cardiff back in 2015.

