T20 World Cup 2026: Steve Smith officially replaces Josh Hazlewood
What's the story
Star batter Steve Smith has been officially added to Australia's squad for the 2026 ICC T20 World Cup. Smith has replaced seamer Josh Hazlewood, who has been ruled out of the tournament due to an Achilles problem and hamstring injury. The decision was confirmed by the International Cricket Council (ICC) in an official statement. Australia have been reeling with injuries to several players.
Injury update
Hazlewood ruled out of the tournament
Hazlewood had been recovering from an Achilles problem and hamstring injury, with some hope for his recovery in time for the tournament. However, those hopes were dashed as he failed to recover in time. This prompted team management to look for a replacement, leading to Smith's inclusion in the squad. Earlier, Smith flew to Sri Lanka after testicular bleeding ruled skipper Mitchell Marsh out of Australia's opener.
Performance review
Smith's T20I numbers
Smith last played a T20I for Australia in February 2024 against New Zealand. Playing 67 T20Is, the former Australian skipper has racked up 1,094 runs at an average of 24.86 and a strike rate of 125.45. Despite not being known for his big-hitting in the shortest format of the game, he has scored five half-centuries with a best score of 90 against England in Cardiff back in 2015.
Comeback
Sensational form in BBL
Smith was in sensational form in the recent Big Bash League (BBL), scoring 299 runs at an average of 59.80 and a strike rate of 167.97. His stellar performance led to calls for his inclusion in the World Cup squad. Now, with Australia facing multiple injuries, Smith's T20I career is getting a second wind as he returns to the national team after nearly two years away from this format.