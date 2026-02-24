T20 World Cup 2026: Will India bring back Sanju Samson?

India's top order has been under the scanner in the ongoing ICC Men's T20 World Cup . Their batting line-up tanked in the Super 8 encounter against South Africa in Ahmedabad. India perished for 111 while chasing 188. The slump in form and the presence of three left-handers in the top order have led to calls for Sanju Samson 's inclusion. Will India make the bold move?

Strategy Sanju Samson could be the answer The Indian top order, studded with three left-handed batters, has been facing the off-spin challenge in the Powerplay. Pakistan, Netherlands, and South Africa have already used this ploy successfully. To counter this, they need a right-handed opener, and Samson could be the answer. He scored an explosive 8-ball 22 in his only appearance against Namibia during the group stage.

Samson Samson was earlier India's first-choice opener For the New Zealand series and the T20 World Cup, India first brought back Samson as the second opener alongside Abhishek. The wicketkeeper-batter was slotted back in place of vice-captain Shubman Gill, who was underperforming. While Samson and Abhishek Sharma opened against NZ, Ishan Kishan batted at three. However, Samson's indecisive footwork meant he scored just 46 runs across five innings (SR: 135.30). Therefore, Kishan replaced Samson for the T20 World Cup.

Advertisement

Line-up Ishan Kishan could bat at No. 3 If Zimbabwe follow the trend of starting the proceedings with spin, Samson's counter-attack could allow Abhishek regain his form. This could demote Kishan to No. 3, a position he recently occupied during the T20I series against New Zealand. He scored his maiden T20I ton at this position. However, this will have to be at the expense of Tilak Varma, who has been India's mainstay anchor.

Advertisement