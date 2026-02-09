T20 World Cup: Zimbabwe bowlers restrict Oman to 103

Zimbabwe restricted Oman to 103 in Match 8 of the 2026 ICC T20 World Cup at Sinhalese Sports Club, Colombo. While the Oman top order tanked, the likes of Richard Ngarava, Blessing Muzarabani, and Brad Evans took three wickets each. Zimbabwe skipper Sikandar Raza also chipped in with a wicket, with Brian Bennett taking an incredible catch in the outfield.

Collapse Oman suffer top-order collapse Being invited to bat, Oman lost four wickets in the first four overs only. Muzarabani sent three batters back, while Ngarava dismissed Hammad Mirza. Skipper Raza introduced himself after the Powerplay and immediately dismissed Wasim Ali. Oman, who slumped to 27/5, then rode on a defiant 42-run stand between Vinayak Shukla and Sufyan Mehmood. However, Ngarava broke the stand by dismissing Shukla (28).

Finish Oman perish for 103 Ngarava took another quick wicket in the form of Jiten Ramanandi, while Brad Evans dismissed the set Sufyan Mehmood (25). Down to 76/8, Oman's innings was stretched by Nadeem Khan, who scored an 18-ball 20. He was Zimbabwe's final victim as Evans dismissed him. Although it was Evans's scalp, Bennett took an outstanding diving catch in the outfield.

Information Three wickets each for the trio Muzarabani, who shone in the Powerplay, was the pick of Zimbabwe's bowlers. He finished with 3/16 in four overs. Ngarava and Evans also made a mark with figures of 3/17 and 3/18, respectively.

