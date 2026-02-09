T20 World Cup: Zimbabwe bowlers restrict Oman to 103
What's the story
Zimbabwe restricted Oman to 103 in Match 8 of the 2026 ICC T20 World Cup at Sinhalese Sports Club, Colombo. While the Oman top order tanked, the likes of Richard Ngarava, Blessing Muzarabani, and Brad Evans took three wickets each. Zimbabwe skipper Sikandar Raza also chipped in with a wicket, with Brian Bennett taking an incredible catch in the outfield.
Collapse
Oman suffer top-order collapse
Being invited to bat, Oman lost four wickets in the first four overs only. Muzarabani sent three batters back, while Ngarava dismissed Hammad Mirza. Skipper Raza introduced himself after the Powerplay and immediately dismissed Wasim Ali. Oman, who slumped to 27/5, then rode on a defiant 42-run stand between Vinayak Shukla and Sufyan Mehmood. However, Ngarava broke the stand by dismissing Shukla (28).
Finish
Oman perish for 103
Ngarava took another quick wicket in the form of Jiten Ramanandi, while Brad Evans dismissed the set Sufyan Mehmood (25). Down to 76/8, Oman's innings was stretched by Nadeem Khan, who scored an 18-ball 20. He was Zimbabwe's final victim as Evans dismissed him. Although it was Evans's scalp, Bennett took an outstanding diving catch in the outfield.
Information
Three wickets each for the trio
Muzarabani, who shone in the Powerplay, was the pick of Zimbabwe's bowlers. He finished with 3/16 in four overs. Ngarava and Evans also made a mark with figures of 3/17 and 3/18, respectively.
Numbers
A look at notable numbers
Ngarava, Zimbabwe's highest wicket-taker, has raced to 111 scalps from 91 T20Is at an average of 20.96. His tally includes an economy of 7.26. Raza is the only other Zimbabwe player with 100-plus T20I wickets. He now has 103 scalps at an average of 22.87. Meanwhile, Muzarabani is closing in on 100 wickets. He has accounted for 96 wickets at 21.78.