T20I Tri-Series: Zimbabwe escape with narrow win over Namibia
What's the story
Zimbabwe narrowly escaped a major upset against Namibia in the ongoing T20I tri-series. The match, played on Monday, witnessed an impressive 94-run seventh-wicket partnership between Ryan Burl and Brad Evans for Zimbabwe. The duo helped their team post a total of 195 runs after being in trouble at 101/6. However, Namibia's Zane Green and Alexander Busing-Volschenk gave them a scare with their own record seventh-wicket stand of 110 runs.
Record partnership
Record 7th-wicket stand for Zimbabwe
The unbroken 94-run stand between Burl and Evans not only helped Zimbabwe recover but also set a new national record for the seventh wicket.
After being put in to bat, Zimbabwe had a tough start with their top-order collapsing cheaply.
However, the late heroics from Burl and Evans ensured they posted a competitive total of 195 runs on the board.
Last-minute thriller
A record stand for Namibia as well
Namibia responded with a record seventh-wicket partnership of their own, as Green and Busing-Volschenk put on 110 runs.
The duo took Namibia close to victory, needing 16 runs off the last over.
Zimbabwe's Evans bowled the final over but his first delivery was a no-ball due to extra fielders outside the circle.
Busing-Volschenk scored his half-century off Evans's first legitimate delivery of that over, putting pressure on Zimbabwe.
Key catches
How did the final over pan out?
In a dramatic turn of events, Green was run out by a direct hit from Sikandar Raza while pushing for two.
Busing-Volschenk took it on himself to do the job as he laced Evans down the ground for four. That left Namibia needing six runs off three balls.
In a dramatic twist, Busing-Volschenk was caught behind by a diving Tadiwanashe Marumani, who took the catch one-handed,
Bernard Scholtz was run-out at the non-striker's end unsure if he should take a single, and Jack Brassell was bowled off the final delivery to give Zimbabwe a team hat-trick and a massive sigh of relief.