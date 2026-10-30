AFG vs ZIM: Omarzai, Raza script records with scintillating centuries
What's the story
Afghanistan have clinched the T20I series against Zimbabwe, winning the second match by 19 runs in Sharjah. The victory was largely due to Azmatullah Omarzai's explosive century, which helped Afghanistan recover from a shaky start. Despite a valiant effort from Sikandar Raza, who scored an unbeaten ton of his own, Afghanistan's total (221/7) proved too much for Zimbabwe to chase down. Here we look at the stunning records scripted by both the centurions in the game.
Unlikely heroes
Omarzai powers Afghanistan to huge total
Afghanistan were in dire straits at 38/5, but Omarzai and Ijaz Ahmad Ahmadzai staged a stunning recovery.
They stitched together a record-breaking partnership of 142 runs for the sixth wicket or lower in T20Is.
The duo took Afghanistan to an eventual total of 221 runs, their third-highest T20I score.
Omarzai's 50-ball 116 included an incredible 12 sixes and five fours, while Ijaz scored a quick-fire 52 off just 27 deliveries.
Match summary
Sikandar Raza, Tafadzwa Tsiga fight back for Zimbabwe
Zimbabwe's chase got off to a rocky start as half of their side was dismissed with just 82 runs on the board.
However, Raza and Tafadzwa Tsiga (31* off 23) put up a strong fight with an unbeaten 120-run partnership for the sixth wicket.
This is the fourth-best T20I stand for the sixth wicket or lower.
Raza became the oldest player to score a T20I hundred at 40 years, finishing on an impressive 106 not out off 56 balls.
He smashed nine sixes besides five fours.
Despite their efforts, Zimbabwe (202/5) fell short of the target set by Afghanistan.
Omarzai
1,000 T20I runs for Omarzai
Omarzai's 116 is now the highest T20I score by a Full Member team batter while operating at six or lower, as per Cricinfo.
He also became the first FM player to hit 10 or more sixes in an innings from these positions (12).
This knock also powered him past 1,000 T20I runs. He now owns 1,023 runs from 71 games at 20.87 (SR: 133.55).
He also owns two fifties besides this ton.
Raza
Raza's second T20I ton
Meanwhile, Raza became the first batter to hit two T20I tons for Zimbabwe. He also owns 17 fifties.
The Zimbabwe skipper now has 3,367 runs from 146 T20Is at an average of 26.30. His tally includes a strike rate of 136.86.
He also owns 116 wickets at 25.41, being the only player from an FM nation with 3,000 runs and 100 scalps (T20Is).