AFG vs ZIM: Omarzai, Raza script records with scintillating centuries

Afghanistan were in dire straits at 38/5, but Omarzai and Ijaz Ahmad Ahmadzai staged a stunning recovery.

They stitched together a record-breaking partnership of 142 runs for the sixth wicket or lower in T20Is.

The duo took Afghanistan to an eventual total of 221 runs, their third-highest T20I score.

Omarzai's 50-ball 116 included an incredible 12 sixes and five fours, while Ijaz scored a quick-fire 52 off just 27 deliveries.