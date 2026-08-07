Taijul Islam's injury deepens Bangladesh's woes ahead of Australia Tests
What's the story
Bangladesh's injury woes have deepened ahead of their two-Test series against Australia. Left-arm spinner Taijul Islam has picked up a finger injury during the ongoing three-day warm-up game against Cricket Australia XI in Darwin. The team management is closely monitoring the situation and will reassess his condition tomorrow.
Injury impact
Taijul rested as a precautionary measure
Taijul hurt his bowling finger while batting on the first day of the warm-up match.
He was rested on Day 2 as a precautionary measure.
Bangladesh team physiotherapist Bayjedul Islam Khan confirmed the injury in a video message to media, saying, "Taijul Islam sustained an injury to his bowling finger while batting yesterday. We bandaged it and rested him today."
Squad concerns
Taijul's injury adds to Bangladesh's woes
The injury to Taijul comes as a major concern for Bangladesh, especially with Nahid Rana and Shoriful Islam already ruled out or left doubtful before the tour.
This has left the Tigers with limited options in their bowling department for the upcoming Test series.
Taijul, who made his Test debut in 2014, is Bangladesh's highest wicket-taker in Tests.
The left-arm spinner owns 270 wickets from 60 Tests at an average of 30.21 (5W: 19).
Temporary replacement
Musfik Hasan replaces Taijul in warm-up match
Following Taijul's injury, pacer Musfik Hasan stepped in as his replacement on the second day of the warm-up match.
This was confirmed by team manager Nafees Iqbal, who said that the decision was taken with permission from both umpires and opposition.
The development comes as another blow to Bangladesh's already long injury list ahead of their Test series against Australia.
Match update
Bangladesh struggle in warm-up match against CA XI
Bangladesh's performance in the ongoing warm-up match has also been less than stellar.
After being bowled out for 263 in their first innings, they conceded 355 to Cricket Australia XI.
Teague Wyllie's century helped them take a 92-run lead over Bangladesh.
By the close of Day 2, the Tigers had lost two wickets for just 19 runs in their second innings, leaving them under considerable pressure heading into the final day of this warm-up game.