Tamim Iqbal elected as Bangladesh Cricket Board president: Details here

Transparency focus

Emphasis on transparency

The election was held at Sher-e Bangla National Stadium through physical votes and e-ballots. Tamim received 73 votes from 75 councilors in the Category 2 vote for Dhaka-based clubs, far ahead of a 16-candidate field for 12 director positions. After taking charge, Tamim highlighted the importance of transparency in his new role. He said, "I hope we can be as transparent as possible. Because I am sure I do not want any of my board members to do anything that makes us controversial."