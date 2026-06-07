Tamim Iqbal elected as Bangladesh Cricket Board president: Details here
What's the story
Former captain Tamim Iqbal has been elected as the new president of the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB). The elections were held in Dhaka on Sunday, with Tamim winning unopposed. He had already served as the head of an ad-hoc committee for two months before this election. His term will last four years. Tamim represented Bangladesh in 70 Tests, 243 ODIs, and 78 T20Is.
Election details
Tamim's election follows corruption probe
Tamim's election comes after the Bangladesh government called for elections under an interim body in April. This was after the dissolution of the previous elected body led by Aminul Islam, amid corruption allegations against him and another board member. The probe committee that recommended constitutional reform also found corruption involvement. Tamim has expressed his willingness to implement these changes for the betterment of Bangladesh cricket.
Transparency focus
Emphasis on transparency
The election was held at Sher-e Bangla National Stadium through physical votes and e-ballots. Tamim received 73 votes from 75 councilors in the Category 2 vote for Dhaka-based clubs, far ahead of a 16-candidate field for 12 director positions. After taking charge, Tamim highlighted the importance of transparency in his new role. He said, "I hope we can be as transparent as possible. Because I am sure I do not want any of my board members to do anything that makes us controversial."
Future plans
Plans to be shared gradually
Tamim highlighted that people are "bound to make mistakes." But he is looking forward to "fixing those mistakes." He also promised to share his plans for BCB gradually. He said, "I will share my plans with you step by step from time to time. Some work I have already started from the ad-hoc committee stage. Hopefully, we can complete those quickly."
Career
A look at his illustrious career
Tamim officially announced his international retirement last year. After an initial declaration in July 2023, he reversed it after intervention from then-Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina. Although Tamim was asked to return for the ICC Champions Trophy, he declined the offer and confirmed his retirement via a Facebook post. In an illustrious career, Tamim played 70 Tests, 243 ODIs, and 78 T20Is for Bangladesh, scoring over 15,000 runs.