BCB seeks government's assistance for India series confirmation: Details
What's the story
The Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) has requested government-level communication with India, seeking confirmation for an upcoming six-match white-ball series. BCB President Tamim Iqbal and Security Committee Chairman Sayeed Ibrahim met Shama Obaed Islam, the State Minister for Foreign Affairs of Bangladesh, on Thursday. The meeting was held to discuss the possibility of hosting India's men's national cricket team in September.
Request made
Government intervention requested over tour confirmation
BCB officials have requested government intervention with India over the tour, as they are yet to receive any official confirmation.
The series, which is expected to feature three ODIs and as many T20Is, was originally scheduled for 2024 but was postponed due to political unrest in Bangladesh.
Despite being pushed to 2025, the tour remained uncertain amid strained relations between the two cricket boards.
Hopeful outlook
Tamim's previous statement on the India series
BCB President Tamim Iqbal had previously expressed hope about the series on July 29.
He said there are certain lines he cannot cross, implying that the matter is beyond his control and needs to be handled by the government.
The tour's fate remains undecided, but recent geopolitical developments have sparked renewed hopes for its success in Bangladesh.
Pending decisions
BRICS summit invitation strengthens hope for India series
The BCB is yet to finalize and submit the Expression of Interest (EOI). Sources say the valuation has been completed, but a final decision is pending. This delay may be due to waiting for confirmation on the series before proceeding with its plans.
Meanwhile, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi has invited Bangladesh Prime Minister Tarique Rahman to attend the 18th BRICS Summit in September, further fueling optimism about improving bilateral relations.
Ongoing talks
BCB in talks with BCCI regarding ODI and T20I series
BCB President Tamim Iqbal has confirmed ongoing talks with the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) over the proposed ODI and T20I series.
Despite a previous setback when Bangladesh's team skipped the T20 World Cup in India due to security concerns, Tamim remains hopeful.
He assured that Bangladesh is safe for cricketing events and is doing everything possible to facilitate this tour.