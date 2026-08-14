Bangladesh's Tanzid Hasan sets record with Test century against Australia
What's the story
Bangladesh opener Tanzid Hasan Tamim brought up an incredible ton against Australia in the ongoing 1st Test at Marrara Cricket Ground, Darwin. Hasan reached the three-figure mark on Day 2 after adding a century stand with Mominul Haque. This took Bangladesh past 200 in response to Australia's 198. Notably, Hasan became the second Bangladesh batter to score a Test hundred against Australia.
Milestone
Hasan joins Shahriar Nafees
As mentioned, Hasan is now the second Bangladesh batter to score a Test hundred against Australia. He is also the first from Bangladesh to do so on Australian soil.
Before this Test, Shahriar Nafees was Bangladesh's only centurion against Australia in the format. While he scored 138 in the 2006 Fatullah Test, Australia won by three wickets.
Information
Maiden 50-plus score in Tests
Playing only his second Test, Hasan converted his maiden 50-plus score into a ton. He made his Test debut earlier this year against Pakistan in Sylhet, where he scored 30 runs across two innings.