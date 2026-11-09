Tayyab Arif becomes second Pakistan debutant with this Test record

Pakistan were off to a fine start as Arif showcased no signs of nervousness on debut.

He attacked new-ball pacers Asitha Fernando and Dilshan Madushanka and found a flurry of boundaries with the new ball.

Arif took just 46 balls to complete his fifty as Pakistan completed 100 runs in just 20.1 overs.

Milan Rathnayake eventually brought an end to his stay.