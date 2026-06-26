Team India disgruntled with practice facilities in Belfast? Report
What's the story
Team India has expressed dissatisfaction over the practice facilities in Belfast, ahead of their two-match T20I series against Ireland, starting June 26. The visiting team faced challenges during their training session on Thursday due to no sight screen, according to an NDTV report. However, the issue was resolved after informing the Logistics Manager and Cricket Ireland officials. The series opener will begin at 6:00pm IST.
Facility issues
Issue fixed during the training session
A BCCI source confirmed the problem, saying one of the practice strips lacked a sightscreen behind the bowler's arm. This made it hard for batters to see the ball against its background. However, Cricket Ireland was informed about this issue, and it was reportedly fixed during the training session itself. The Indian team reached Northern Ireland in two batches, with the second one landing on Wednesday. They had their first training session on Thursday.
Details
Key details of the contest
Belfast's Civil Service Cricket Club will host the two games. The pitch here has recently been favourable for batters, with the ball coming nicely onto the bat. And the outfield's quickness rewards batters for their stroke play. Fast bowlers, however, can get some assistance with the new ball. The match, which will get underway at 6:00pm IST, will be broadcast live on Sony Sports channels and streamed on SonyLIV.
Record
Have Ireland ever beaten India in T20Is?
Team India has an unbeaten 8-0 record against Ireland in T20Is, with their last encounter coming in the 2024 ICC T20 World Cup. Six of these games have taken place on Ireland soil. As India return to Stormont for the first time since 2007, they will look to continue their stellar run in T20Is this year.