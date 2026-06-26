Team India disgruntled with practice facilities in Belfast? Report

Facility issues

Issue fixed during the training session

A BCCI source confirmed the problem, saying one of the practice strips lacked a sightscreen behind the bowler's arm. This made it hard for batters to see the ball against its background. However, Cricket Ireland was informed about this issue, and it was reportedly fixed during the training session itself. The Indian team reached Northern Ireland in two batches, with the second one landing on Wednesday. They had their first training session on Thursday.