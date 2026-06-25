India take on injury-hit Ireland in 1st T20I: Preview
What's the story
India will face an injury-hit Ireland in the first T20I of a two-match series at Civil Service Cricket Ground, Stormont, on Friday. The match marks the beginning of Shreyas Iyer's captaincy era and could see the international debut of teenage batting sensation Vaibhav Sooryavanshi. The series is India's first tour of Ireland since 2023 and comes after their successful 2026 T20 World Cup campaign. Here is the match preview.
Details
Pitch report and other details
The pitch at the Civil Service Cricket Club has recently been favourable for batters, with the ball coming nicely onto the bat. The surface is ideal for batting, and the outfield's quickness rewards batters for their stroke play. Fast bowlers, however, can get some assistance with the new ball. The match, which will get underway at 6:00pm IST, will be broadcast live on Sony Sports channels and streamed on SonyLIV.
Selection challenge
Sooryavanshi's potential debut could break up successful opening pair
15-year-old sensation Sooryavanshi's potential debut has created a major selection dilemma for the team management. His inclusion in the playing XI could mean breaking up the successful opening pair of Abhishek Sharma and Sanju Samson, who played vital roles in India's recent T20 World Cup triumph. Despite this, Sooryavanshi's explosive IPL 2026 season with Rajasthan Royals and his impressive 94-run innings for India A in Dambulla have made him a strong contender for an international debut.
Leadership transition
Iyer's first match as India skipper
Iyer, who last played T20Is in December 2023, will lead the side for the first time. He will look to use his successful IPL captaincy experience and good rapport with head coach Gautam Gambhir to strengthen a hyper-aggressive middle order. The Indian team management also has to decide whether to bring back fit-again Harshit Rana into the XI with fast bowling spearhead Arshdeep Singh or reward recent performances by Prince Yadav and Prasidh Krishna.
Host challenges
Ireland's injury crisis ahead of the series opener
Ireland, ranked 12th, heads into the series with a major injury crisis. The hosts are without five frontline players including veteran batter Paul Stirling, Mark Adair, and Josh Little. This leaves newly appointed permanent T20I captain Lorcan Tucker leading an inexperienced bowling unit with Matthew Hollard and Jai Moondra getting their maiden call-ups.
XIs
Here are the probable XIs
India Probable XI: Vaibhav Sooryavanshi/Abhishek Sharma, Sanju Samson, Ishan Kishan (wk), Shreyas Iyer (c), Tilak Varma, Shivam Dube, Axar Patel/Washington Sundar, Harshit Rana, Arshdeep Singh, Ravi Bishnoi, Prasidh Krishna. Ireland Probable XI: Ross Adair, Stephen Doheny, Lorcan Tucker (c & wk), Harry Tector, George Dockrell, Gareth Delany, Tim Tector, Liam McCarthy, Gavin Hoey/Matthew Humphreys, Reuben Wilson, Jai Moondra/Matthew Hollard.
H2H
Have Ireland ever beaten India in T20Is?
Team India has an unbeaten 8-0 record against Ireland in T20Is, with their last encounter coming in the 2024 T20 World Cup. Six of these games have taken place on Ireland soil. As India return to Stormont for the first time since 2007, they will look to continue their stellar run in T20Is this year.
Stats
Here are the key performers
Having starred with 80-plus knocks in each of India's three knock-out games, Samson was adjudged the Player of the Tournament for the 2026 T20 World Cup. Since the start of 2025, Iyer has scored 1,102 T20 runs at 52.47. His strike rate is a stunning 172.18 in this period. With 127 scalps at 19.70, Arshdeep Singh is India's leading wicket-taker in T20Is. Harry Tector is Ireland's fourth-highest run-getter in T20Is (1,845 at 24.93). George Dockrell has claimed 91 T20I wickets at 22.10 besides scoring 1,388 runs.
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