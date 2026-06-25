India take on injury-hit Ireland in 1st T20I: Preview 

Details

Pitch report and other details

The pitch at the Civil Service Cricket Club has recently been favourable for batters, with the ball coming nicely onto the bat. The surface is ideal for batting, and the outfield's quickness rewards batters for their stroke play. Fast bowlers, however, can get some assistance with the new ball. The match, which will get underway at 6:00pm IST, will be broadcast live on Sony Sports channels and streamed on SonyLIV.