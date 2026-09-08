Three Team India players at a crossroads in their careers
What's the story
A grueling season with a packed international calendar awaits the Indian men's cricket team. With rapid transitions underway across formats, several established stars find themselves at important junctures. How they cope with the demands could have an impact on India's plans and performances in the months ahead. Here are the three Team India players at a crossroads in their careers.
#1
Hardik Pandya
All-rounder Hardik Pandya is among India's biggest assets in white-ball cricket. However, his biggest challenge has been staying fit.
Recurring injuries have repeatedly disrupted his rhythm.
Another setback has delayed his latest comeback, making fitness the biggest question surrounding a player India cannot easily replace in their white-ball setup.
Hardik, 32, has been away from red-ball cricket for over eight years.
#2
Jasprit Bumrah
So is the case with Jasprit Bumrah, India's premier pacer across formats.
From bowling long spells to acing the death overs, his adaptability makes him one of the most prolific modern-day bowlers.
Even the most prolific modern-day bowler has limitations due to his uncanny action. This has made him injury-prone over the years.
At 32, Bumrah will continue to depend on his workload.
#3
Rishabh Pant
Rishabh Pant also features on this list, albeit in a different situation.
While he remains India's mainstay batter and match-winner in Test cricket, a white-ball call-up has deserted him.
With several wicketkeeper-batters competing for limited opportunities across the two formats, Pant will need consistent performances to resurrect himself.
As India move toward the 2027 ODI World Cup, the coming months will be crucial.