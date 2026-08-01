Sri Lankan XI vs India warm-up match shortened: Details
What's the story
The Indian cricket team's warm-up match against a local Sri Lankan XI has been shortened by a day, as per Cricbuzz. The fixture, originally scheduled for four days, will now be played over three days from August 7 to August 9. The change was confirmed by multiple sources within the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) and the Indian team management.
Match details
Venue of the warm-up match
The warm-up match will be held at the NCC Ground, located near the SSC Stadium in Colombo.
The fixture is a crucial part of Shubman Gill's team's preparations for two upcoming Tests against Sri Lanka, starting on August 15, which are part of the ongoing World Test Championship (WTC) cycle.
Team preparations
Updates on Sai Sudharsan and Jasprit Bumrah
The Indian team will fly to Colombo on August 4. After the three-day match, they will head to Galle for the first Test.
The second Test, starting August 23, will be played at the SSC.
Meanwhile, Sai Sudharsan is on his way to recovery from a toe injury and has resumed batting at Bengaluru's Centre of Excellence (CoE).
Jasprit Bumrah was also a conditional pick due to a knee issue, but is expected to regain full fitness before the series.
Information
A look at India's squad for SL Tests
India squad for Sri Lanka Tests: Shubman Gill (captain), KL Rahul (vice-captain), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Rishabh Pant, Sai Sudharsan*, Dhruv Jurel, Ravindra Jadeja, Kuldeep Yadav, Manav Suthar, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj, Prasidh Krishna, Gurnoor Brar, Devdutt Padikkal, Saransh Jain.