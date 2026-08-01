Sri Lankan XI vs India warm-up match shortened: Details

The Indian team will fly to Colombo on August 4. After the three-day match, they will head to Galle for the first Test.

The second Test, starting August 23, will be played at the SSC.

Meanwhile, Sai Sudharsan is on his way to recovery from a toe injury and has resumed batting at Bengaluru's Centre of Excellence (CoE).

Jasprit Bumrah was also a conditional pick due to a knee issue, but is expected to regain full fitness before the series.