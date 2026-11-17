'Skin cancer': Tennis legend Jimmy Connors gives treatment update
What's the story
Tennis icon Jimmy Connors has revealed that he is undergoing treatment for skin cancer on his ear. The 74-year-old American shared the news on a recent episode of his podcast, Advantage Connors, which he co-hosts with his son, Brett. The former World No. 1 player revealed that he was six weeks into treatment and another surgery was scheduled for next week.
Treatment update
Listeners urged to use sunscreen
Connors, who held the World No. 1 ranking for 268 weeks, spoke about his ongoing treatment in a calm but practical tone.
He said, "The ear. Can you see? The recovery. It's in progress. It's been six weeks."
He also urged listeners to use sunscreen and take care of themselves to avoid similar health issues.
Cause
Caps pushed his ears out, says Connors
Connors did not specify the exact type of skin cancer he was diagnosed with or when it was detected.
However, he hinted that the problem could be traced back to his days as a professional player.
He said that the caps he wore during matches pushed his ears out and left them exposed, which may have contributed to his condition.
Career highlights
Connors featured in docuseries 'ACES'
Connors's health update comes as he has been making a comeback in the tennis world.
He featured in ACES: The ATP No. 1 Club, a four-part docuseries on the 29 men who have reached No. 1 in the PIF ATP Rankings.
The series was released in June and included an episode focusing on his rivalry with Bjorn Borg and John McEnroe, both of whom were also World No. 1 players for long periods during their careers.
Information
Most tour-level titles
Across a remarkable 24-year career (1972-1996), Connors set Open Era men's singles records with 109 ATP titles and 1,274 match wins. He captured eight Grand Slam singles crowns, besides spending 268 weeks as the World No. 1.