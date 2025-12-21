U-19 Asia Cup: How Vaibhav Suryavanshi responded to Pakistan's send-off
What's the story
The 2025 Under-19 Asia Cup saw Pakistan beat India by 191 runs. Chasing 348, India perished for 156 at ICC Academy Ground, Dubai. The talented Vaibhav Suryavanshi, who was expected to shine, was dismissed for just 26 runs off 10 balls, leaving India in a tough spot. His dismissal came when he edged a delivery from pacer Ali Raza to the wicketkeeper while attempting to play an aggressive shot.
Heated exchange
Fiery response to Raza's send-off
After Suryavanshi's dismissal, Raza celebrated his wicket with great enthusiasm and said a few words. The 14-year-old didn't hold back and retaliated with a few words of his own. He even gestured toward his foot before heading back to the pavilion. This incident once again highlighted the intensity of the match and the competitive spirit between the arch-rivals.
Match details
Pakistan's strong performance in the final
Pakistan had set a daunting target of 348 runs after scoring 347/8 in their 50 overs. Sameer Minhas was the star for Pakistan, scoring an impressive 172 runs off just 113 balls. His innings included 17 fours and nine sixes. With his stellar performance, Pakistan finished at 347/8, with Minhas's dismissal preventing a potentially higher score. Ali Raza later took four wickets as India were bowled out for 156 (26.2 overs).