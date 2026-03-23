PSL under threat as TTP faction warns foreign players

The upcoming season of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) has been thrown into uncertainty after a warning from the Jamaat-ul-Ahrar faction of the Tehrik-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP). The Jamaat-ul-Ahrar faction of the group has warned foreign players against participating in the tournament. This comes just a day after it was announced that matches would be held behind closed doors at two venues, Karachi and Lahore, due to ongoing security concerns stemming from the West Asia situation.

Security advisory 'Guarantee of safety for international athletes not possible' The TTP's Jamaat-ul-Ahrar faction has issued a stern warning to all PSL participants, particularly foreign players. The group said, "The current internal security and political landscape of the country is volatile and precarious." They added that in a climate dominated by military operations and civil unrest, the safety of international athletes cannot be guaranteed. The statement urged players to prioritize their personal security and withdraw from the tournament immediately.

Official stance PCB yet to respond to warning The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has not yet responded to the TTP's warning. However, PCB chairman Mohsin Naqvi had earlier confirmed that the league would continue as planned but without spectators. This decision was made due to security concerns and the impact of the ongoing crisis, including fuel shortages linked to disruptions in the Strait of Hormuz.

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Player participation Despite warnings, high-profile players expected to participate in PSL Despite the security concerns and advisories, the PSL is still expected to feature high-profile international players. These include David Warner, Steve Smith, Moeen Ali, Devon Conway, and Adam Zampa. Their participation comes as part of efforts to bring international players back into the league after a period of uncertainty due to regional tensions and travel advisories issued by multiple countries.

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