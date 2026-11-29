Invest in Test cricket like you do for IPL: Cook
What's the story
Former England captain Alastair Cook has called for more investment in Test cricket, especially amid the growing popularity of T20 leagues. Speaking exclusively to Times of India, Cook stressed that while he believes Test cricket is the pinnacle of the sport, it needs more financial backing. He compared the money spent on promoting IPL and other franchise tournaments with the lack of similar support for Test cricket.
Investment call
What are we doing to protect it?
Cook said, "We know it's the pinnacle, but what are we doing to protect it?" He noted that Test cricket needs similar financial backing as IPL and other franchise tournaments.
The former England captain was also worried about the low attendance at recent Test matches, like the South Africa vs Australia series.
"That is a warning sign," he said.
Promotion strategies
Suggestions to safeguard Test cricket
When asked about safeguarding Test cricket, Cook said there is still a huge appetite for the format.
He suggested investing in promoting it and understanding why people aren't turning up.
He proposed making Test matches more elite by playing fewer of them, thus making every match an occasion.
Another suggestion was creating dedicated Test windows by limiting franchise tournaments, although he admitted this would be difficult due to financial incentives for players elsewhere.
Batting evolution
Has Test batting changed too much?
Cook also acknowledged that the traditional art of Test batting, which revolved around patience and survival, has changed with modern cricket.
He said players aren't as good at blocking out for a draw as they used to be.
However, he still believes that Test cricket can be incredibly exciting when played well.
He cited the last England-India series as an example of how thrilling Test matches can be despite fewer draws these days.
Specialist players
Need for format specialists
Cook also spoke about the increasing difference in demands of all three formats and how cricket might need specialist Test, ODI, and T20 batters.
He admitted that while many players did both during his career, the standard of T20 cricket has improved tremendously.
"The skills required for the two formats are becoming increasingly different," he said.
Saliva support
Cook wants saliva back in the game
Cook also supported the return of saliva for bowlers, which was banned during COVID-19. He said it had been used for years without causing harm and would happily welcome its return.
The former England captain also stressed investing in producing good, true, fast wickets for Test cricket as pace generates exciting cricket.
"You shouldn't need excessively green surfaces where the ball nips around everywhere," he said.