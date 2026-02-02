Ranji Trophy: Jaiswal, Thakur named in Mumbai's squad for quarters

Mumbai's cricket team has welcomed the return of skipper Shardul Thakur and Indian opener Yashasvi Jaiswal for the upcoming Ranji Trophy quarter-final against Karnataka. The match will take place at the MCA-BKC Ground from February 6-10. This will be Jaiswal's second appearance in this season's Ranji Trophy after he played against Rajasthan in the first round. Here are further details.

Team dynamics T20 WC to be held in the Caribbean Jaiswal was "not considered" for selection by the Mumbai Cricket Association (MCA) and senior selection panel after he failed to confirm his availability during the second round of the group stage. However, he is not part of India's squad for the upcoming T20 World Cup. Meanwhile, regular skipper Thakur will replace Siddhesh Lad, who led Mumbai in Thakur's absence due to an injury sustained in the Vijay Hazare Trophy.

Injury recovery Mumbai finished atop Elite Group D Thakur had started bowling during the last group stage match against Delhi, which ended in a draw. His return is expected to bolster Mumbai's chances in the quarterfinal clash against Karnataka. The team topped Elite Group D with four wins and three draws, while Karnataka reached the last eight after a nail-biting win over Punjab in their Group A encounter.

