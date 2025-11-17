The Ashes: Highest individual scores for England batters Down Under

The Ashes series, a historic cricket rivalry between England and Australia, has seen some of the most phenomenal batting displays in cricket history. In its 148-year-old history, the Ashes has witnessed 26 players score at least one double-hundred. Many of these knocks have also come on Australian soil. On this note, we look at the highest individual scores recorded by England batters in Ashes series Down Under.

#1 Tip Foster - 287 in Sydney, 1903 Reginald Erskine "Tip" Foster tops this list as he scored a stunning 287 on his Test debut at the Sydney Cricket Ground in 1903. The innings, which is still the highest score by a debutant in Test cricket history, helped England post a massive total of 577/10 and eventually win the match by five wickets. Notably, the knock came in the second innings of the game as Foster batted at number five. He smoked 37 fours during his stay.

#2 Wally Hammond - 251 in Sydney, 1928 The only other batter with a 250-plus score on this list is Wally Hammond, who played a 251-run knock in the second innings of the 1928 Sydney Test. Batting at number three, Hammond lasted for as many as 604 balls as he smoked 30 fours during the course. It was truly a marathon knock as England went on to win by eight wickets.