5 Indian cricketers who became successful entrepreneurs

Sachin Tendulkar, India's cricketing legend, started his entrepreneurial journey with SRT Sports Management.

He later ventured into the restaurant business and launched his fashion label 'Sach' in collaboration with Arvind Fashion Brands Limited.

The brand caught the attention of fashion enthusiasts.

Tendulkar also co-founded Smaaash Entertainment Pvt Ltd. an indoor entertainment and gaming center.

He has invested in several startups such as Smartron (2014), Spinny (2015), and Jet Synthesys (2021).

Though Tendulkar retired from professional cricket in 2013, he continues to be international cricket's all-time leading run-getter.