5 Indian cricketers who became successful entrepreneurs
What's the story
Many of India's top cricketers have made a successful transition from the cricket pitch to the business world. While most players take up commentary, coaching, or broadcasting after retirement, some have chosen to pursue their entrepreneurial dreams. These players have ventured into diverse sectors like technology, food, and education. Here are five Indian cricketers who have successfully made this transition.
#1
Sachin Tendulkar
Sachin Tendulkar, India's cricketing legend, started his entrepreneurial journey with SRT Sports Management.
He later ventured into the restaurant business and launched his fashion label 'Sach' in collaboration with Arvind Fashion Brands Limited.
The brand caught the attention of fashion enthusiasts.
Tendulkar also co-founded Smaaash Entertainment Pvt Ltd. an indoor entertainment and gaming center.
He has invested in several startups such as Smartron (2014), Spinny (2015), and Jet Synthesys (2021).
Though Tendulkar retired from professional cricket in 2013, he continues to be international cricket's all-time leading run-getter.
#2
Virat Kohli
Virat Kohli, one of the world's best cricketers, has a diverse range of business ventures.
These include Wrogn, One8 lifestyle label linked to One8 Commune restaurants and Nueva fine dining.
He has invested in Agilitas to take One8 global. The batting talisman also owns stakes in fitness venture Chisel Fitness.
In tech/digital space, he has invested in Go Digit Insurance, MPL, and Hyperice, among others.
Kohli, who has retired from Tests and T20Is, is expected to retire from ODIs following the 2027 World Cup.
#3
MS Dhoni
MS Dhoni, one of India's most successful cricket captains, has built a massive investment empire.
His portfolio includes investments in EV mobility (EMotorad), drone technology (Garuda Aerospace), traditional fitness equipment (Tagda Raho), fintech innovator Khatabook, and fitness brand SportsFit World.
He also owns Hotel Mahi Residency in Ranchi and co-owns sports teams like Chennaiyin FC, Ranchi Rays, and Mahi Racing Team India.
Though Dhoni retired from international cricket after the 2019 World Cup, he continues to feature in the Indian Premier League.
#4
Virender Sehwag
Former Indian opener Virender Sehwag started his educational entrepreneurship in 2011 by establishing the Sehwag International School in Jhajjar, Haryana.
The school aims to provide holistic education to children along with sports activities/training.
He is also the co-founder of World of Viru Pvt Ltd. - a non-profit company.
In 2020, he launched his sports brand VS in collaboration with Stitched Textiles Pvt Ltd.
We have also seen Sehwag in the coach's hat following the end of his playing career.
#5
Anil Kumble
Anil Kumble, one of India's greatest spin bowlers, owns Skeptacom Technologies.
The company focuses on technology and cricket, in collaboration with Microsoft Azure.
One of its products is Power Bat, which uses AI to record overall batting performance.
He has also co-founded TENVIC Sports to help kids pursue various sports/training and funded Onsurity, a health initiative.
Like Sehwag, Kumble has also coached several Indian Premier League (IPL) teams.
The latter was also India's head coach for a year (2016-17).